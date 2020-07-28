Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.12. 238,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

