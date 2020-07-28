Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.50. The company had a trading volume of 99,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.05. The stock has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,131 shares of company stock valued at $89,426,329. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

