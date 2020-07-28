Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265,257 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $61,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.22. 87,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,806. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

