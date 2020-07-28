Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,296 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 47,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Citrix Systems worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $196,328.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,827.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.42. 55,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,317. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

