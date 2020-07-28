Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $24.09 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 155,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

