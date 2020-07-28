Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $47.43 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,229 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $47,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $16.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,801. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

