Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $86.17 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,492 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $86,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after buying an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,495. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.