Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,490 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.78. The stock had a trading volume of 119,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

