Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,160 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $41,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $767,360.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,207,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,812,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,125,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,196 shares of company stock valued at $123,019,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.09. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra increased their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

