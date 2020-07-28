Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,556 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $328.41. 38,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

