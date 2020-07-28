Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,072 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $153,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded down $16.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1,514.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,032.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,468.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,375.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,629.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

