Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 232,987 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,987 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $64,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,552 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 494,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.