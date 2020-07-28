Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 49,067 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,067 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.80. 82,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.27 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

