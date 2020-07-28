Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,037 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Linde were worth $46,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.65. The company had a trading volume of 40,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,399. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $248.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.