Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,689 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Pfizer by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,130,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,812,124. The company has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

