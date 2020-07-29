-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.64). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at $91,897,808.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1,127.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $583.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

