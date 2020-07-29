$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $124.82. 10,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,532,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 63.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after buying an additional 248,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,129.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 166,285 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $515,098,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the period.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

