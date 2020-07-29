$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. 94,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,909 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 78,827 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

