12,996 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after buying an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,479,000 after buying an additional 503,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 848,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,057,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.