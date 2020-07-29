1,300 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

MO traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 275,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,727. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

