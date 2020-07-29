1,400 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.96. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.