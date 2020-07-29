$152.62 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post sales of $152.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.80 million and the lowest is $149.47 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $182.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $638.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.52 million to $673.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $687.01 million, with estimates ranging from $643.40 million to $713.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.77. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.90.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,738,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

