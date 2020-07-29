16,783 Shares in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of UGI by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in UGI by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in UGI by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 315,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 169,286 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in UGI by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 13,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,755. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

