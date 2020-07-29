$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $9.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 238,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567,312. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

