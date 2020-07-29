2,010 Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Snap by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 537,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,430,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.79. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

