$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.65 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of CL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.37. 161,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,749. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

