$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report $4.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $9.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $20.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $29.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.55. 178,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.