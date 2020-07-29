409 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,390. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.80 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

