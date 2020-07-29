$47.24 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report $47.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.75 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $41.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $216.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.46 million to $236.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $264.32 million, with estimates ranging from $225.31 million to $304.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $330,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,897,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 336,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Health by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $583.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.19.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

