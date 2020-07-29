$615.96 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report sales of $615.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $576.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $730.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. 8,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

