8,429 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $59.68. 349,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $113.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.