84,507 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 20,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,982,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 122,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,922,523.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

