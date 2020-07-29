$9.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to report $9.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.02 billion and the lowest is $9.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $41.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.22 billion to $41.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.97 billion to $45.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $58.96. 319,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,700,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.