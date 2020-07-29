93,950 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 496,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,488,529. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.