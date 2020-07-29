Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Fayerweather Charles’ 7th Largest Position

Fayerweather Charles lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.7% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 227,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

