Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,572,000 after acquiring an additional 503,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,579,651,000 after purchasing an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.32. 268,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,929,254. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The firm has a market cap of $641.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

