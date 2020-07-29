Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $965-1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.05 million.Alkermes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.19 EPS.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $351,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,045.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,688 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

