Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,629.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $20.73 on Wednesday, hitting $1,521.07. 32,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,659. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,470.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,375.70. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.