American Research & Management Co. Acquires 3,988 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.32% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,501 shares of company stock worth $384,034 and have sold 12,800 shares worth $510,880. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $917.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.