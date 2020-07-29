American Research & Management Co. Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 3.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $28,631,610 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.14 on Wednesday, reaching $438.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.