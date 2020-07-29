American Research & Management Co. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.22.

NYSE SYK traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.63. 55,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.49. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

