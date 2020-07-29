American Research & Management Co. Invests $14.54 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 855,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38,345 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 3,301,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,197,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

