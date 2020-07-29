American Research & Management Co. Sells 594 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. 400,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

