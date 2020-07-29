American Research & Management Co. Takes $3.29 Million Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Franco Nevada makes up approximately 1.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.63. 34,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 167.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $165.98.
FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.54.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
