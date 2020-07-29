Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.27 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.04.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

