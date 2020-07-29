Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Up to $14.33

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $14.33. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 62,484 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,729.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 356,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 63,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 252,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

