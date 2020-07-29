Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Trading Down 2.2%

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36, 18,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 706,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 47,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $86,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,324 shares of company stock worth $355,324. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 524,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,290,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

