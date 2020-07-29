Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Trading Down 2.2%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36, 18,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 706,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 47,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $86,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,324 shares of company stock worth $355,324. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 524,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,290,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit