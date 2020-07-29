Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Reduced by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Fayerweather Charles raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 13,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 57,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 125,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.48. 151,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

