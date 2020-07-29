AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Lowered by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C owned 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 625.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.13. 11,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,642. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.