ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Bought by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. ASGN accounts for 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.37% of ASGN worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 292.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ASGN by 44.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in ASGN by 7.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ASGN by 235.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in ASGN by 165.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other ASGN news, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $1,085,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,919. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.